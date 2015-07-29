FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US-based int'l stock funds grab biggest inflows in 3 mths-trade group
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 29, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

US-based int'l stock funds grab biggest inflows in 3 mths-trade group

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds committed $5.1 billion to international stock funds in the
week ended July 22 on continued belief that European shares
offer more upside than U.S. stocks, data from the Investment
Company Institute showed on Wednesday. 
    The inflows were the largest in three months, according to
data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Funds that
specialize in U.S. shares posted $3.2 billion in outflows to
extend a streak of withdrawals that began in early March.
    International stock funds have attracted inflows every week
this year. Stock funds overall attracted $1.9 billion in new
cash in the latest week after outflows of $7.7 billion in the
prior week. Bond funds attracted $1.6 billion in new cash,
ending three straight weeks of outflows. 
    The inflows into international stock funds showed investor
belief that European shares, hit hard by worries over broader
economic troubles, offer more upside than U.S. stocks, which
have rallied since 2008, said Scott Clemons, chief investment
strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman Private Banking in New
York.
    The benchmark S&P 500 has surged about 43 percent
from the start of 2008 through July 28 of this year, while the
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares has risen
a meager 2.6 percent over that period. 
    Clemons also said the European Central Bank's loose monetary
policies would be supportive of the region's equity markets, and
that a rally in U.S. Treasuries prices over the weekly period
likely fueled inflows into bond funds. 
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields, which move inversely to
prices, hit their lowest since July 9 on July 22 - 2.3 percent. 
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $233 million in inflows after the prior
week's $211 million in outflows.
    The following table shows estimated ICI data for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
                   7/22     7/15     7/8      7/1  6/24/2015
 Total equity     1,874   -7,660   2,202   -3,235     -1,420
    Domestic     -3,201  -11,468  -2,434   -5,475     -3,535
    World         5,075    3,808   4,636    2,240      2,115
 Hybrid*            233     -211      66     -416        422
 Total bond       1,583     -486  -3,163   -2,034     16,951
    Taxable       1,332     -452  -2,875   -1,519     16,846
    Municipal       250      -35    -288     -515        105
 Total            3,690   -8,357    -895   -5,685     15,953
  *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities. 
    

 (Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.