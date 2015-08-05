U.S.-based bond fund outflows biggest of year in latest week -ICI

By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled $4.7 billion out of bond funds in the week ended July 29 on growing anticipation the Federal Reserve is on track to raise rates for the first time in nearly a decade, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The outflows were the biggest over any week since mid-December and reversed the prior week's $1.6 billion in inflows, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. The Fed has kept rates near zero since late 2008 as part of its effort to spur the recovery from the financial crisis, and has not hiked rates since June 2006. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $5.2 billion in outflows, while funds that specialize in international shares attracted $3.8 billion in new cash. The overall outflows of $1.4 billion from stock funds reversed the prior week's $1.9 billion in inflows. Funds that invest mainly in U.S. shares have posted weekly withdrawals since early March, while funds that invest mainly in international shares have attracted new money over every week this year, according to the ICI data. "There is clear market consensus that the Fed will hike rates this year," said Heather Miner, global head of strategic advisory solutions at Goldman Sachs Asset Management in New York, on the outflows from bond funds. "You could see some volatility over the path of rates, but they are clearly headed higher." Fed rate hikes are expected to hurt bond prices, which move inversely to yields. While Miner said some weakness in corporate credit could have spurred some outflows from taxable bond funds, she said she viewed the weakness as technical. "It's not surprising to see some technical weakness and volatility in credit in anticipation of a hiking cycle, but our view would be that the corporate cycle remains very sound," she said. "Default rates remain low and we don't expect any material increase in the near term." With regard to the outflows from U.S.-focused stock funds and inflows into international share funds, Miner said investors were likely following stronger corporate earnings growth in Europe and strength in international shares. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares has risen over 15 percent this year through Tuesday, while the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 stock index has risen about 1.7 percent over that period. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, posted $790 million in outflows to mark their biggest outflows since the start of the year. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 7/29/2015 7/22 7/15 7/8 7/1 Total equity -1,425 1,876 -7,660 2,202 -3,234 Domestic -5,220 -3,201 -11,46 -2,434 -5,475 8 World 3,795 5,077 3,808 4,636 2,241 Hybrid* -790 234 -211 66 -416 Total bond -4,712 1,583 -486 -3,163 -2,034 Taxable -4,624 1,332 -452 -2,875 -1,519 Municipal -88 250 -35 -288 -515 Total -6,927 3,692 -8,357 -894 -5,684 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Chris Reese)