FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bond funds attract $5.66 bln of inflows in latest week--ICI
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 28, 2012 / 8:35 PM / in 6 years

Bond funds attract $5.66 bln of inflows in latest week--ICI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Sam Forgione	
    NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - Mutual fund investors poured
money into U.S. bond funds, albeit at a slower pace, in the
latest week and continued their exit from U.S. equities, data
from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wed nesday. 	
    The bond fund category -- which include corporate, junk
bonds and government debt -- had net inflows of $5.66 billion
for the week ended March 21, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade
organization. While still elevated, the inflows were less than
the previous week's inflows of $9.1 billion. 	
    These funds have been drawing investors, with the Federal
Reserve's commitment to keep interest rates at ultra-low levels
in the face of a strengthening U.S. economy and as an overall
reach for yield pushes investors out the risk curve.	
    Conversely, equity funds had yet another rough week. 	
    They had net redemptions of $1.08 billion for the week ended
March 21, following net redemptions of $2.58 billion the
previous week, as the S&P 500 registered a modest 0.62
percent rise over the reporting period.	
    Also, tax-free municipal bond funds had redemptions of $135
million, their first redemptions since August of last year. 	
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income
securities, had inflows of $1.82 billion, up from the previous
week's inflows of $1.24 billion.	
    	
    The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for
the past five weeks (all figures in the millions of dollars):	
    	
    Estimated flows to long-term mutual funds:	
               2/22/2012  2/29/2012  3/7/12  3/14/2012  3/21/2012
 Total Equity        810     -2,884    -236     -2,583     -1,082
    Domestic        -283     -3,111  -1,385     -2,889     -1,794
    Foreign        1,093        226   1,149        306        713
 Hybrid*           1,554      1,650   1,478      1,239      1,817
 Total Bond        8,105      6,607  10,743      9,096      5,663
    Taxable        6,724      5,479   9,087      7,772      5,798
    Municipal      1,382      1,128   1,655      1,324       -135
 Total            10,470      5,373  11,985      7,752      6,398
 	
    *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.