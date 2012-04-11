FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taxable bond funds see high inflows-ICI
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 11, 2012 / 7:15 PM / 6 years ago

Taxable bond funds see high inflows-ICI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Sam Forgione	
    NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. mutual fund investors
rushed into taxable bond funds while leaving U.S.-focused equity
funds in the latest week, according to data released by the
Investment Company Institute on Wednesday.	
    Funds that focus on taxable bonds - which include all
corporate bonds and all government bonds except municipals - had
inflows of $9.09 billion, among the highest the group has seen
since 2009, ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, said. 	
    U.S.-focused equity funds - which include funds that invest
solely in U.S. stocks - had redemptions of $4.27 billion, the
most since the first week of the year. 	
    Overall, equity funds had net redemptions of $3.05 billion
in the week, ended April 4, while bond funds had net inflows of
$9.66 billion.	
    The S&P 500 index fell 0.47 percent in the week. News
that the Federal Reserve was not likely to provide economic
stimulus led stocks lower toward the end of the period.	
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, had inflows of $1.09 billion, down from the previous
week's inflows of $1.65 billion. 	
    The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for
the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):	
    	
               3/7/2012  3/14/2012  3/21/2012  3/28/2012  4/4/2012
 Total Equity      -236     -2,582     -1,084     -4,463    -3,050
    Domestic     -1,385     -2,889      -1794     -3,557    -4,273
    Foreign       1,149        307        710       -906     1,224
 Hybrid           1,478      1,239      1,817      1,654     1,095
 Total Bond      10,744      9,096      5,663      6,122     9,664
    Taxable       9,087      7,772      5,798      5,462     9,092
    Municipal     1,656      1,324       -135        659       572
 Total           11,985      7,753      6,396      3,313     7,709

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.