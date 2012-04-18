FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bond funds gain least since start of the year -ICI
#Funds News
April 18, 2012 / 7:10 PM / 5 years ago

Bond funds gain least since start of the year -ICI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Sam Forgione	
    NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. mutual fund investors
put the least amount of money into bond funds since the start of
the year in the week ended April 11, data from the Investment
Company Institute showed on Wednesday. 	
    Bond funds had estimated net inflows of $4.15 billion, the
least since inflows of $2.69 billion in the week ended Jan. 4,
ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, said.	
    Meanwhile, equity funds had net redemptions of $918 million,
significantly less than redemptions of $3.28 billion the
previous week and the least since the first week of March.	
    The S&P 500 fell 2.1 percent over the reporting
period after a weak U.S. jobs report and renewed concerns about
the euro zone dragged down markets.	
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, had inflows of $630 million, the least since the
first week of the year, when the category saw net outflows of
$233 million. 	
    The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for
the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):	
    	
               3/14/2012  3/21/2012  3/28/12  4/4/2012  4/11/2012
 Total Equity     -2,582     -1,084   -4,463    -3,283       -918
    Domestic      -2,889     -1,794   -3,557    -4,504     -1,534
    Foreign          307        710     -906     1,221        617
 Hybrid*           1,239      1,817    1,654     1,095        630
 Total Bond        9,048      5,663    6,121     9,661      4,154
    Taxable        7,724      5,798    5,462     9,089      3,886
    Municipal      1,324       -135      659       572        267
 Total             7,705      6,396    3,313     7,473      3,866
 	
    *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.

