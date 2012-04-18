Bond funds gain least since start of the year -ICI

By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. mutual fund investors put the least amount of money into bond funds since the start of the year in the week ended April 11, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. Bond funds had estimated net inflows of $4.15 billion, the least since inflows of $2.69 billion in the week ended Jan. 4, ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, said. Meanwhile, equity funds had net redemptions of $918 million, significantly less than redemptions of $3.28 billion the previous week and the least since the first week of March. The S&P 500 fell 2.1 percent over the reporting period after a weak U.S. jobs report and renewed concerns about the euro zone dragged down markets. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, had inflows of $630 million, the least since the first week of the year, when the category saw net outflows of $233 million. The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 3/14/2012 3/21/2012 3/28/12 4/4/2012 4/11/2012 Total Equity -2,582 -1,084 -4,463 -3,283 -918 Domestic -2,889 -1,794 -3,557 -4,504 -1,534 Foreign 307 710 -906 1,221 617 Hybrid* 1,239 1,817 1,654 1,095 630 Total Bond 9,048 5,663 6,121 9,661 4,154 Taxable 7,724 5,798 5,462 9,089 3,886 Municipal 1,324 -135 659 572 267 Total 7,705 6,396 3,313 7,473 3,866 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities.