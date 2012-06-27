FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bond funds see highest inflows in five weeks-ICI
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 27, 2012 / 8:12 PM / in 5 years

Bond funds see highest inflows in five weeks-ICI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - Investors pumped the most new
money into bond funds in five weeks and abandoned equity funds
in the latest week, even as central banks reduced the risk of
political turmoil in Europe and hopes for more U.S. economic
stimulus boosted markets, data from the Investment Company
Institute showed on Wednesday.
    Bond funds attracted net inflows of $4.89 billion in the
week ended June 20, a five-week high, according to estimated
data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. The
inflows overtook the previous week's inflows of $3.5 billion. 
    Equity funds, meanwhile, had net outflows of $1.52 billion,
reversing the previous week's inflows of $891 million. 
    The S&P 500 rose 3.1 percent over the reporting
period as major central banks coordinated to reduce the risk of
turmoil surrounding Greece's elections and U.S. investors
remained optimistic for more economic stimulus. 
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $1.18 billion in new money, the most i n
nine weeks.
    The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the
past five weeks (all figures in the millions of dollars):
    
               5/23/12  5/30/12  6/6/2012  6/13/2012  6/20/2012
 Total Equity   -6,991    1,585    -1,909        891     -1,518
    Domestic    -7,175      907    -3,261       -620     -1,845
    World          184      678     1,352      1,511        327
 Hybrid*          -697      460    -1,230        968      1,183
 Total Bond      2,789     -211     1,583      3,501      4,891
    Taxable      1,901     -816       408      2,897      4,031
    Municipal      887      606     1,176        604        860
 Total          -4,899    1,835    -1,555      5,361      4,556
 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.