Bond funds see highest inflows in five weeks-ICI

By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - Investors pumped the most new money into bond funds in five weeks and abandoned equity funds in the latest week, even as central banks reduced the risk of political turmoil in Europe and hopes for more U.S. economic stimulus boosted markets, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. Bond funds attracted net inflows of $4.89 billion in the week ended June 20, a five-week high, according to estimated data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. The inflows overtook the previous week's inflows of $3.5 billion. Equity funds, meanwhile, had net outflows of $1.52 billion, reversing the previous week's inflows of $891 million. The S&P 500 rose 3.1 percent over the reporting period as major central banks coordinated to reduce the risk of turmoil surrounding Greece's elections and U.S. investors remained optimistic for more economic stimulus. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, attracted $1.18 billion in new money, the most i n nine weeks. The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in the millions of dollars): 5/23/12 5/30/12 6/6/2012 6/13/2012 6/20/2012 Total Equity -6,991 1,585 -1,909 891 -1,518 Domestic -7,175 907 -3,261 -620 -1,845 World 184 678 1,352 1,511 327 Hybrid* -697 460 -1,230 968 1,183 Total Bond 2,789 -211 1,583 3,501 4,891 Taxable 1,901 -816 408 2,897 4,031 Municipal 887 606 1,176 604 860 Total -4,899 1,835 -1,555 5,361 4,556 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities