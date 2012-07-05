Investors favor bonds on EU summit doubts -ICI

By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds p referred b onds over stocks in the r un-up t o last week's European Union summit as doubts remained over how much lasting progress the talks could achieve, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Thursday. Equity funds overall had net outflows of $1.10 billion in the week ended June 27, according to estimated data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Meanwhile, bond funds had net inflows of $4.34 billion, compared w ith net inflows of $4.91 billion the previous week. The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 1.76 percent over the reporting w eek a s many were skeptical that the latest meeting of European policymakers could fix the continent's debt crisis. Weak global manufacturing data also dampened sentiment at the beginning of the week. In the period, U.S. funds that target foreign stocks saw modest inflows of $362 million. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income s ecurities, had inflows of $21 million, compared w ith inflows of $1.19 billion the previous week. The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 5/30/12 6/6/12 6/13/2012 6/20/2012 6/27/2012 Total Equity 1,585 -1,909 891 -1,520 -1,097 Domestic 907 -3,261 -620 -1,847 -1,459 World 678 1,352 1,511 327 362 Hybrid* 460 -1,230 968 1,194 21 Total Bond -211 1,583 3,501 4,906 4,337 Taxable -816 408 2,897 4,046 3,260 Municipal 606 1,176 604 860 1,077 Total 1,835 -1,555 5,361 4,579 3,260 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities