FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Equity funds lost most money in six weeks-ICI
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 11, 2012 / 9:27 PM / in 5 years

Equity funds lost most money in six weeks-ICI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds took the most money out of equity funds in six weeks as
euro-zone leaders discussed plans to alleviate the continent's
debt crisis, data from the Investment Company Institute showed
on Wednesday. 
    Equity funds overall saw net outflows of $2.84 billion in
the week ended July 3, according to estimated data from ICI, a
U.S. mutual fund trade organization. That is the most in net
outflows from equity funds funds since the week ended May 23.
    The S&P 500 rose 3.2 percent over the reporting
period after euro-zone leaders agreed to more funding for the
region's struggling banks at a two-day European Union summit in
Brussels.
    But investors continued to prefer bond funds during the
week, and committed $3.38 billion in net new money to the funds,
down from the previous week's inflows of $4.32 billion.
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, saw inflows of $1.13 billion compared to meager
inflows of $18 million the previous week. 
    The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the
past five weeks (all figures in the millions of dollars):
    
               6/6/12  6/13/12  6/20/2012  6/27/2012   7/3/2012
 Total Equity  -1,935      881     -1,520     -1,106     -2,835
    Domestic   -3,288     -630     -1,847     -1,467     -3,135
    World       1,352    1,511        327        361        300
 Hybrid*       -1,239      968      1,194         18      1,131
 Total Bond     1,583    3,501      4,906      4,324      3,382
    Taxable       408    2,897      4,046      3,247      2,513
    Municipal   1,176      604        860      1,077        870
 Total         -1,591    5,351      4,579      3,235      1,679
 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.