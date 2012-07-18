Bonds enjoy $6.39 bln inflow in latest week - ICI

By Melvin Backman July 18 (Reuters) - American mutual fund investors continue to favor bonds over stocks as the markets face slow growth and uncertainty over further action from the Federal Reserve, data from the Investment Company Institute showed Wednesday. Equity funds lost $540 million for the week ending July 11, while bond funds saw inflows of $6.39 billion. The latest figures show bonds continued a five-week streak of better performance, according to the U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Bond inflows are up nearly five times from the previous week, when they brought in $1.35 billion. Equity funds have lost money at a slower rate than the week ending July 3, when they saw outflows of $2.87 billion. Hybrid funds that trade in both stocks and bonds brought in $1.75 billion, a 55 percent increase over the previous week's $1.13 billion of inflows. The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in the millions of dollars): 6/13/12 6/20/12 6/27/2012 7/3/12 7/11/2012 Total Equity 880 -1,523 -1,106 -2,865 -540 Domestic -631 -1,849 -1,467 3,166 -1,467 World 1,511 327 361 301 927 Hybrid* 968 1,194 18 1,131 1,752 Total Bond 3,501 4,906 4,324 1,354 6,389 Taxable 2,897 4,046 3,247 484 5,218 Municipal 604 860 1,077 870 1,171 Total 5,349 4,577 3,235 -380 7,601 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities