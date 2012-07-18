FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bonds enjoy $6.39 bln inflow in latest week - ICI
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 18, 2012 / 9:01 PM / in 5 years

Bonds enjoy $6.39 bln inflow in latest week - ICI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Melvin Backman 
    July 18 (Reuters) - American mutual fund investors continue
to favor bonds over stocks as the markets face slow growth and
uncertainty over further action from the Federal Reserve, data
from the Investment Company Institute showed Wednesday.
    Equity funds lost $540 million for the week ending July 11,
while bond funds saw inflows of $6.39 billion. The latest
figures show bonds continued a five-week streak of better
performance, according to the U.S. mutual fund trade
organization.
    Bond inflows are up nearly five times from the previous
week, when they brought in $1.35 billion. Equity funds have lost
money at a slower rate than the week ending July 3, when they
saw outflows of $2.87 billion.
    Hybrid funds that trade in both stocks and bonds brought in
$1.75 billion, a 55 percent increase over the previous week's
$1.13 billion of inflows.
    The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the 
past five weeks (all figures in the millions of dollars): 
 
                6/13/12  6/20/12  6/27/2012  7/3/12     7/11/2012
 Total Equity       880   -1,523     -1,106  -2,865          -540
    Domestic       -631   -1,849     -1,467   3,166        -1,467
    World         1,511      327        361     301           927
 Hybrid*            968    1,194         18   1,131         1,752
 Total Bond       3,501    4,906      4,324   1,354         6,389
    Taxable       2,897    4,046      3,247     484         5,218
    Municipal       604      860      1,077     870         1,171
 Total            5,349    4,577      3,235    -380         7,601
 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.