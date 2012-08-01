FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stock fund inflows plummet after rare gain- ICI
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 1, 2012 / 8:55 PM / 5 years ago

Stock fund inflows plummet after rare gain- ICI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds exited stocks after a rare week of inflows as concerns
about Spain and Greece's economies continued to weigh on
markets, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on
Wednesday.
    All equity funds had estimated net outflows of $2.7 billion
in the week ended July 25, reversing the previous week's inflows
of $637 million, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade
organization.
    Equity funds that target U.S. stocks had $2.13 billion in
outflows, while funds that target foreign stocks broke a
nine-week inflow streak with outflows of $568 million.
    The benchmark S&P 500 fell 2.54 percent over the
period as Spanish borrowing costs soared and concerns that
Greece might not be able repay its debts troubled markets. 
    Bond funds had net inflows of $5.77 billion, down from the
previous week's inflows of $6.46 billion but still far outpacing
equity funds for the eighth consecutive week. 
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, had inflows of $737 million, down from the previous
week's inflows of $905 million. 
    The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the
past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars)
    
               6/27/2012  7/3/12  7/11/12  7/18/2012  7/25/2012
 Total Equity     -1,139  -2,865     -542        637     -2,697
    Domestic      -1,476  -3,166   -1,469         95     -2,129
    World            337     301      927        542       -568
 Hybrid*              18     593    1,752        905        737
 Total Bond        4,321   1,354    6,373      6,460      5,765
    Taxable        3,244     484    5,202      5,114      4,293
    Municipal      1,077     870    1,171      1,346      1,472
 Total             3,199    -919    7,583      8,002      3,805
 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.