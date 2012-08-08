Equity funds bleed most in 10 weeks-ICI

By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds withdrew the most money from equity funds in 10 weeks and opted for safer bonds even as markets rallied on hopes for euro zone progress, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. Equity funds had estimated net outflows of $6.89 billion in the week ended Aug. 1, the highest outflow since the week ended May 23, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Funds that target U.S. stocks lost $5.68 billion to outflows, while funds that target foreign stocks bled $1.22 billion. The outflow from foreign equity funds is the highest since the first week of this year. The S&P 500 rose 2.78 percent over the reporting period on hopes for more action from the European Central Bank after its president, Mario Draghi, pledged to do whatever is necessary to protect the euro zone from collapse. Bond funds gained net inflows of $5.07 billion, their ninth straight week of inflows but modestly lower than inflows of $5.77 billion the previous week. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income securities, had inflows of $630 million, down from inflows of $737 million the previous week but still enjoying their eighth straight week of new money. The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 7/3/2012 7/11/12 7/18/12 7/25/2012 8/1/2012 Total Equity -2,867 -537 637 -2,999 -6,893 Domestic -3,165 -1,464 95 -2,129 -5,678 World 298 927 542 -870 -1,215 Hybrid* 593 1,752 905 737 630 Total Bond 1,354 6,370 6,460 5,765 5,072 Taxable 484 5,198 5,114 4,293 3,943 Municipal 870 1,171 1,346 1,472 1,129 Total -921 7,585 8,002 3,503 -1,190 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities.