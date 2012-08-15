FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. bond funds attract most money in 12 weeks-ICI
#Financials
August 15, 2012 / 9:41 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. bond funds attract most money in 12 weeks-ICI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pumped the most new money into bond funds in 12 weeks,
even as markets rallied on strong jobs growth and hopes for
economic stimulus in Europe, data from the Investment Company
Institute showed on Wednesday.
    Bond funds attracted an estimated $7.17 billion in net new
money in the week ended Aug. 8, the largest inflow since
mid-May, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization.
    The benchmark S&P 500 index rose 2 percent over the
period as hopes for stimulus from the European Central Bank
persisted and news that U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased 163,000
in July boosted markets.
    Equity funds, meanwhile, posted net outflows of $3.68
billion, paring the previous week's outflow of $6.87 billion,
but still trailing bond funds for the tenth straight week. 
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $800 million in new money, up from the
previous week's inflows of $630 million. 
    The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the
past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
    
               7/11/2012  7/18/12  7/25/2012  8/1/2012  8/8/2012
 Total Equity       -537      637     -2,999    -6,866    -3,684
    Domestic      -1,464       95     -2,129    -5,651    -3,563
    World            927      542       -870     -1215      -122
 Hybrid*            1752      905        737       630       800
 Total Bond        6,370    6,460      5,765     5,072     7,171
    Taxable        5,198    5,114      4,293     3,942     5,680
    Municipal       1171     1346       1472     1,129     1,490
 Total             7,585    8,002      3,503    -1,164     4,286
 * Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed-income
securities.

 (Reporting by Sam Forgione, editing by Gary Crosse)

