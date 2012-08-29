FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. hybrid funds see 27-week high inflows-ICI
#Market News
August 29, 2012 / 7:15 PM / in 5 years

U.S. hybrid funds see 27-week high inflows-ICI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Manuela Badawy
    NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. mutual fund inflows were
down nearly $2 billion in the week ending Aug. 22 from the
previous week, Investment Company Institute data showed on
Wednesday.
    ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, reported overall
mutual fund inflows of $3.37 billion compared to $5.26 billion
the previous week.
    Money flowing into hybrid funds, which can invest in both
equities and fixed income, rose to a 27-week high during the
same period. 
    Equity funds saw net outflows of $5.87 billion as investors
dumped U.S. equities, with estimated outflows of $4.48 billion,
and withdrew more than $1.4 billion from international stock,
compared to net outflows of $557 million the previous week.
   Overall, bond funds pulled in a net $6.83 billion for the
week, compared to net inflows of $7.59 billion during the
previous week. Taxable bond funds saw inflows of $5.91 billion,
while municipal bond funds had estimated inflows of $921
million.
    The data covers the period when the benchmark S&P 500 index
, which ended up 0.57 percent that week, was driven to its
highest in four years on perceived declining risks from the euro
crisis.
    
    The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for 
the past three weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 
    Estimated flows to long-term mutual funds: 
   
               7/25/2012  8/1/12  8/8/2012  8/15/2012  8/22/2012
 Total Equity     -3,390  -6,865    -2,415     -3,281     -5,878
    Domestic      -2,521  -5,650    -2,294     -2,724     -4,475
    World           -870  -1,215      -121       -557     -1,403
 Hybrid*             735     630     1,050        953      2,412
 Total Bond        5,782   5,090     7,200      7,588      6,834
    Taxable        4,310   3,960     5,710      5,996      5,914
    Municipal      1,472   1,129     1,490      1,592        921
 Total             3,127  -1,146     5,835      5,260      3,368
 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
