Equity funds have 6th straight week of outflows-ICI
September 5, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 5 years ago

Equity funds have 6th straight week of outflows-ICI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled money out of equity funds for the sixth straight
week and preferred bond funds as many anticipated hints of
extended bond-buying from the U.S. Federal Reserve, data from
the Investment Company Institute showed on W edn esday.
    Equity funds had estimated net outflows of $4.43 billion in
the week ended Aug. 29, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade
organization. A b out $3 .71 billion of the net outflows was yanked
from funds that target U.S. stocks.
    Bond funds attracted $6.55 billion in net new money, their
13th straight week of inflows and down modestly from inflows of
$6.83 billion the previous week. Bond funds have had just one
week of outflows this year, a mere $211 million in the week
ended May 30. 
    The benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.21 percent over the
reporting period as weak Chinese manufacturing data, a rise in
U.S. jobless claims, and conflicting views about the likelihood
of extended bond-buying from the Fed affected markets. 
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $866 million in inflows, down from the
previous week's 27-week high of $2.41 billion in inflows.
    The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the
past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):

               8/1/2012  8/8/12  8/15/2012  8/22/2012  8/29/2012
 Total Equity    -6,865  -2,415     -3,281     -5,878     -4,431
    Domestic     -5,650  -2,294     -2,724     -4,475     -3,707
    World        -1,215    -121       -557     -1,403       -724
 Hybrid*            630   1,050        953      2,412        866
 Total Bond       5,090   7,200      7,588      6,834      6,550
    Taxable       3,960   5,710      5,996      5,914      5,557
    Municipal     1,129   1,490      1,592        921        993
 Total           -1,146   5,835      5,260      3,368      2,985
 * Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
