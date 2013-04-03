FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US-based stock mutual funds gained $3.8 bln amid Cyprus bailout-ICI
#Market News
April 3, 2013 / 5:02 PM / in 4 years

US-based stock mutual funds gained $3.8 bln amid Cyprus bailout-ICI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds committed $3.81 billion to stock funds in the latest week
as concerns over Cyprus's bailout limited stock market gains,
data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. 
    The inflows into stock funds in the week ended March 27 were
the least in three weeks and a drop from inflows of $5.03
billion the prior week, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade
organization. 
    Among those inflows, funds that hold only U.S. stocks gained
$958 million in new cash, while funds that hold international
stocks gained $2.85 billion. 
    The benchmark S&P 500 rose just 0.3 percent over the
reporting period amid worries that Cyprus's bailout deal with
the European Union and International Monetary Fund and its
negative impact on bank bondholders and large depositors could
set a precedent for other cash-strapped euro zone nations. 
    Bond funds had $3.5 billion in inflows over the week, down
from $5.95 billion in cash gains the prior week. 
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in both stocks and fixed
income securities, attracted $1.82 billion in new cash over the
week, up from inflows of $1.41 billion the prior week. 
    Funds that hold municipal bonds, meanwhile, gained a small
$51 million in new cash after suffering outflows during the
previous two weeks. 
    The following table is a breakdown of estimated ICI flows
for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
               2/27/13   3/6/13  3/13/2013  3/20/2013  3/27/2013
 Total Equity    1,049    2,936      3,861      5,025      3,806
    Domestic    -1,131     -571        849      1,277        958
    World        2,179    3,507      3,012      3,748      2,848
 Hybrid*         2,386    2,496      2,073      1,406      1,819
 Total Bond      4,974    6,416      1,638      5,952      3,493
    Taxable      4,395    6,056      1,973      6,231      3,443
    Municipal      579      361       -335       -278         51
 Total           8,408   11,848      7,572     12,383      9,118
  *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.

