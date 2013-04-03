US-based stock mutual funds gained $3.8 bln amid Cyprus bailout-ICI

By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds committed $3.81 billion to stock funds in the latest week as concerns over Cyprus's bailout limited stock market gains, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The inflows into stock funds in the week ended March 27 were the least in three weeks and a drop from inflows of $5.03 billion the prior week, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Among those inflows, funds that hold only U.S. stocks gained $958 million in new cash, while funds that hold international stocks gained $2.85 billion. The benchmark S&P 500 rose just 0.3 percent over the reporting period amid worries that Cyprus's bailout deal with the European Union and International Monetary Fund and its negative impact on bank bondholders and large depositors could set a precedent for other cash-strapped euro zone nations. Bond funds had $3.5 billion in inflows over the week, down from $5.95 billion in cash gains the prior week. Hybrid funds, which can invest in both stocks and fixed income securities, attracted $1.82 billion in new cash over the week, up from inflows of $1.41 billion the prior week. Funds that hold municipal bonds, meanwhile, gained a small $51 million in new cash after suffering outflows during the previous two weeks. The following table is a breakdown of estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 2/27/13 3/6/13 3/13/2013 3/20/2013 3/27/2013 Total Equity 1,049 2,936 3,861 5,025 3,806 Domestic -1,131 -571 849 1,277 958 World 2,179 3,507 3,012 3,748 2,848 Hybrid* 2,386 2,496 2,073 1,406 1,819 Total Bond 4,974 6,416 1,638 5,952 3,493 Taxable 4,395 6,056 1,973 6,231 3,443 Municipal 579 361 -335 -278 51 Total 8,408 11,848 7,572 12,383 9,118 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities.