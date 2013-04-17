U.S.-based funds that hold U.S. stocks gain $405 mln -ICI

By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - Investors in mutual funds based in the U.S. gave $405 million to funds that hold U.S. stocks in the latest week, reversing the prior week's outflows as the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average hit record highs, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The modest demand for funds that hold U.S. stocks in the week ended April 10 followed outflows of $1.83 billion the previous week, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Funds that hold international stocks, meanwhile, attracted $1.22 billion in new cash, down from inflows of $3.1 billion the prior week. The combined inflows into funds that hold U.S. stocks and funds that hold international stocks led to total inflows of $1.63 billion into U.S.-based stock funds over the week. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced to record highs over the reporting period following the Bank of Japan's announcement that it would inject about $1.4 trillion into Japan's economy in less than two years to fight deflation, mainly through purchases of long-term government bonds. Global stimulus measures - such as the U.S. Federal Reserve's monthly purchases of $85 billion in Treasuries and agency mortgage securities - have propped up stock markets, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising over 10 percent this year. The index rose 2.2 percent over ICI's reporting period. Bond funds, meanwhile, attracted $1.85 billion in new cash in the latest week, down from inflows of $6.43 billion the prior week. Municipal bond funds suffered outflows of $857 million, the most since mid-December of last year. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, had inflows of $1.36 billion over the week, up from inflows of $1.15 billion the previous week. The following table is a breakdown of estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 3/13/13 3/20/13 3/27/2013 4/3/2013 4/10/2013 Total Equity 3,861 5,025 3,822 1,254 1,625 Domestic 849 1,277 969 -1,827 405 World 3,012 3,748 2,853 3,081 1,219 Hybrid* 2,073 1,406 1,819 1,145 1,363 Total Bond 1,638 5,952 3,446 6,428 1,845 Taxable 1,973 6,231 3,392 6,355 2,702 Municipal -335 -278 54 73 -857 Total 7,572 12,383 9,087 8,827 4,833 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities.