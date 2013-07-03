U.S.-based bond mutual funds suffer record $28.1 bln outflow - ICI

NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - Investors in mutual funds based in the United States pulled $28.1 billion out of bond funds in the latest week as fears persisted that the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut its bond-buying later this year, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

The outflows from bond mutual funds in the week ended June 26 were the most since weekly records began in January 2007, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Municipal bond funds also suffered record outflows of $7.68 billion over the week. Stock mutual funds, meanwhile, had inflows of $169 million, down from inflows of $1.98 billion the prior week.