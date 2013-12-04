FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financial Services and Real Estate
December 4, 2013 / 6:36 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. domestic stock funds have $1.4 billion outflow -ICI

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds additional flows, table, byline)
    By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled about $1.4 billion from funds that mainly hold
domestic stocks in the six days ended Nov. 26 on positive
economic figures, data from the Investment Company Institute
showed on Wednesday.
    The outflows marked the first withdrawals from the funds in
seven weeks, according to data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund
trade organization. Stock funds overall attracted $1.6 billion,
marking the weakest demand for the funds in seven weeks, the
data showed. 
    Funds that mainly hold stocks of companies outside the
United States attracted inflows of $2.9 billion. The funds have
reaped consistent demand this year and last had outflows in the
week that ended May 1, ICI data show. 
    The outflows from funds that hold U.S. stocks came even as
local stock markets hit record highs on Nov. 22 after strong 
jobs data and assurances the Federal Reserve would remain
accommodative.
    The Standard & Poor's 500  stock index rose 1.2
percent over the reporting period. The Fed's $85 billion in
monthly bond-buying has boosted the index nearly 26 percent this
year.
    While appetite for U.S.-based stock mutual funds was low
over the six-day period, demand for stock funds worldwide was
strong over the full week ended Nov. 27, according to data from
EPFR Global. 
    Stock funds worldwide attracted $13.04 billion in new cash
over the weekly period, marking the third straight week of
inflows into the funds, according to data from EPFR Global and
Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research. 
    While ICI's weekly data track just mutual funds based in the
United States, EPFR Global and Bank of America Merrill Lynch's
figures track mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, closed-end
funds, and variable annuity funds worldwide.
    U.S.-based bond mutual funds had outflows of $4.7 billion
over ICI's reporting period, marking the ninth straight week of
withdrawals, data from ICI showed. The outflows came even as
Treasury prices rose.
    The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell
nine basis points to 2.7 percent over ICI's reporting period.
Bond yields move inversely to their prices. 
    Bond funds worldwide attracted $1.24 billion in new cash
over the full week, marking the second straight week of inflows
into the funds, according to data from EPFR Global and Bank of
America Merrill Lynch Global Research.  
    Hybrid mutual funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed
income securities, attracted $870 million in new cash over the
six-day period, according to ICI data. That marked the lowest
inflows into the funds in six weeks. 
    The following data shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
                   10/30/13      11/6    11/13    11/20    11/26
 Total Equity         7,947     9,076    7,258    5,577    1,568
    Domestic          4,301     5,434    3,976    1,105   -1,356
    World             3,646     3,642    3,283    4,472    2,924
 Hybrid*              2,084     1,396    1,476    1,527      870
 Total Bond          -4,301    -4,219   -7,566   -3,221   -4,714
    Taxable          -3,514    -3,387   -6,432   -2,126   -3,680
    Municipal          -787      -833   -1,134   -1,094   -1,034
 Total                5,730     6,253    1,168    3,884   -2,276
 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities. 
   
    

 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

