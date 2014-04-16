FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-based stock funds attract biggest inflows since Feb. - ICI
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2014 / 3:17 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-based stock funds attract biggest inflows since Feb. - ICI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based
mutual funds poured $5.7 billion into stock funds in the week
ended April 9 even as equity markets were hit with sharp selling
that weighed on tech and biotech shares, data from the
Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. 
    The inflows into stock funds marked the strongest demand for
the funds since mid-February, according to data from ICI, a U.S.
mutual fund trade organization. This trounced inflows of $1.6
billion into bond funds. 
    Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted about $2.1
billion of the net inflows into stock funds, marking their
biggest inflows in six weeks. Funds that mainly hold non-U.S.
stocks attracted $3.6 billion, marking their strongest turnout
since mid-January.
    While the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index fell 1
percent over the weekly period, MSCI's index of global emerging
market stocks rose 1 percent. Analysts have said that
the prospect of fresh stimulus in China and the euro zone have
helped boost emerging market stocks.
    The inflows into bond funds, while down from the previous
week's $3.4 billion in inflows, marked the ninth straight week
of inflows into the funds. Analysts have said that demand for
bonds has recovered after record annual outflows in 2013 given
outperformance in bonds this year. 
    The benchmark Barclays U.S. Aggregate bond index is up 2.6
percent this year through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 is down 0.3
percent over the same period. 
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $1.5 billion in new cash, marking a
recovery in demand after inflows of $220 million the previous
week, which marked the weakest turnout since late last year.
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
                 3/12/2014    3/19     3/26      4/2      4/9
 Total equity        4,223    -987    1,233    3,137    5,724
    Domestic         1,904  -3,823     -267      945    2,076
    World            2,319   2,836    1,500    2,191    3,647
 Hybrid*             1,994   1,857    1,013      220    1,529
 Total bond          5,303   2,470    1,232    3,362    1,577
    Taxable          4,742   2,233    1,190    3,162    1,415
    Municipal          561     237       42      200      162
 Total              11,520   3,340    3,479    6,719    8,830
 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
    

 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.