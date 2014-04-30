U.S.-based bond funds attract $2.3 bln in latest week - ICI

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds committed $2.3 billion to bond funds in the week ended April 23 on continued outperformance in bonds this year, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The inflows into bond funds more than tripled the previous week's inflows of $659 million, which were the lowest inflows in 10 weeks, according to data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Stock funds attracted $3.5 billion in the latest week. The inflows marked the 11th straight week of new demand for bond funds. Municipal bond funds attracted $531 million, marking their biggest inflows in six weeks, while taxable bond funds attracted $1.7 billion, marking their biggest inflows in three weeks. Analysts have said that outperformance in bonds this year has lured investors back into the funds after massive outflows in 2013. The benchmark Barclays U.S. Aggregate bond index is up 2.45 percent this year through Tuesday, beating the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index's gain of 1.6 percent over the same period. Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $1.4 billion of the net inflows into stock funds, while funds that mainly hold non-U.S. stocks attracted $2.1 billion. The benchmark S&P 500 recovered 0.7 percent over the holiday-shortened weekly period after some strong corporate earnings from companies such as General Electric Co and Netflix Inc drove a rebound in equities. The index had fallen 1.5 percent over the previous two weeks. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, attracted $944 million in new cash, marking their lowest inflows in three weeks. The following data shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 3/26/2014 4/2 4/9 4/16 4/23 Total equity 1,257 3,167 5,764 2,286 3,531 Domestic -266 950 2,084 634 1,392 World 1,523 2,217 3,681 1,652 2,138 Hybrid* 1,013 220 1,529 1,165 944 Total bond 1,232 3,412 1,576 659 2,279 Taxable 1,190 3,162 1,415 630 1,748 Municipal 42 250 161 29 531 Total 3,502 6,799 8,870 4,111 6,753 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)