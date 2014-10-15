FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-based taxable bond funds post $4.6 bln outflows in latest week - ICI
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 15, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-based taxable bond funds post $4.6 bln outflows in latest week - ICI

Sam Forgione

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled $4.6 billion out of taxable bond funds in the week ended Oct. 8, down from the prior week’s record $21 billion outflows, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

Municipal bond funds attracted $895 million in inflows, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, resulting in net outflows of $3.7 billion from bond funds overall. That figure was down from $20.2 billion in net outflows the prior week.

U.S.-based stock funds attracted $1.1 billion in new cash, marking their first inflows in three weeks and recovering from the prior week’s $1.8 billion in outflows. (Reporting by Sam Forgione Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.