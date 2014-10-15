UPDATE 1-U.S.-based taxable bond funds post $4.6 bln outflows in latest week - ICI

(Adds analyst quote, flow data, details on Pimco)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled $4.6 billion out of taxable bond funds in the week ended Oct. 8 on potentially ongoing outflows from Pimco following the departure of Bill Gross, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

The outflows were down from the prior week’s $21 billion in withdrawals, which were the biggest since ICI’s weekly records began in 2007, but were still significant given this year’s recovery in demand for bond funds. Stock funds attracted $1.1 billion, marking their first inflows in three weeks.

The outflows from bond funds likely reflected continued withdrawals from Pimco in the wake of co-founder Gross’s resignation from the firm, said Alan Gayle, senior investment strategist at RidgeWorth Investments in Atlanta.

“The data shows outflows, but that’s more of a technical phenomenon related to Pimco than a response to the fundamentals,” Gayle said. Bonds delivered solid performance over the period, with the benchmark Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index rising 0.5 percent.

“While there’s the knee-jerk reaction of pulling money out immediately with the loss of the lead manager at Pimco, many take a more steady and cautious approach about what to do with the money, so that’s why we’re seeing the lingering outflows,” Gayle added.

Gross, who managed the world’s largest bond fund at Pimco and co-founded the firm over 40 years ago, resigned on Sept. 26 for rival Janus Capital Group. Investors pulled a massive $25.5 billion from Pacific Investment Management Co.’s U.S. open-end funds in September, according to Morningstar data.

Municipal bond funds attracted $895 million in inflows, resulting in net outflows of $3.7 billion from all bond funds, down from the prior week’s huge $20.2 billion in withdrawals. Bond funds have experienced just six weeks of net outflows this year, according to data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization.

An ICI spokesperson declined to comment on whether Pimco accounted for the outflows from bond funds over the latest week.

Funds that specialize in international shares attracted $1.6 billion in new cash, accounting for all the net inflows into stock funds, while U.S.-focused stock funds posted $533 million in outflows. While that marked the seventh straight week of withdrawals from U.S.-focused stock funds, the latest outflows were the lowest out of those seven weeks.

The benchmark S&P 500 gained 1.2 percent over the weekly period. Gayle of RidgeWorth said dovish Fed meeting minutes released over the period likely bolstered demand for funds that hold emerging market shares.

Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, posted $40 million in outflows, their first in nine weeks.