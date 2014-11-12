U.S.-based bond funds attract $5.4 bln in latest week -trade group

By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds poured $5.4 billion into bond funds in the week ended Nov. 5 after profit-taking from riskier U.S. stocks prompted a move toward safer assets, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The inflows were the biggest since early May and marked the first new demand in six weeks, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Stock funds posted a small $302 million in outflows, marking their first withdrawals in three weeks. Outflows of $1.7 billion from funds that specialize in U.S. stocks accounted for the total withdrawals from stock funds. Funds that mainly hold international stocks attracted $1.4 billion, marking their third straight week of inflows. The outflows from U.S.-focused stock funds and inflows into bond funds came despite the benchmark S&P 500 stock index's 2.1 percent rally over the week, while the Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index fell 0.1 percent. "When you have a period of significant volatility, and you get a rally in risk assets, there are some investors who decide to take a little bit of their money off the table," said Michael Temple, portfolio manager at Pioneer Investments in Boston. He was referring to the U.S. stock market volatility between Sept. 19 and Oct. 15, when the S&P 500 tumbled more than 7 percent from a record high. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, posted $186 million in outflows after attracting $418 million in new cash the prior week. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 11/5/14 10/29 10/22 10/15 10/8 Total equity -302 2,342 6,046 -5,793 1,077 Domestic -1,728 1,120 4,694 -5,019 -526 World 1,426 1,222 1,352 -774 1,604 Hybrid* -186 418 -572 -1,175 -40 Total bond 5,449 -95 -4,830 -4,529 -3,707 Taxable 5,050 -320 -4,959 -5,150 -4,601 Municipal 399 225 129 621 895 Total 4,961 2,666 643 -11,496 -2,669 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Meredith Mazzilli)