FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-based bond funds attract $5.4 bln in latest week -trade group
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 12, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-based bond funds attract $5.4 bln in latest week -trade group

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds poured $5.4 billion into bond funds in the week ended Nov.
5 after profit-taking from riskier U.S. stocks prompted a move
toward safer assets, data from the Investment Company Institute
showed on Wednesday.
    The inflows were the biggest since early May and marked the
first new demand in six weeks, according to the data from ICI, a
U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Stock funds posted a small
$302 million in outflows, marking their first withdrawals in
three weeks.
    Outflows of $1.7 billion from funds that specialize in U.S.
stocks accounted for the total withdrawals from stock funds.
Funds that mainly hold international stocks attracted $1.4
billion, marking their third straight week of inflows. 
    The outflows from U.S.-focused stock funds and inflows into
bond funds came despite the benchmark S&P 500 stock index's
 2.1 percent rally over the week, while the Barclays U.S.
Aggregate Bond Index fell 0.1 percent.
    "When you have a period of significant volatility, and you
get a rally in risk assets, there are some investors who decide
to take a little bit of their money off the table," said Michael
Temple, portfolio manager at Pioneer Investments in Boston.
    He was referring to the U.S. stock market volatility between
Sept. 19 and Oct. 15, when the S&P 500 tumbled more than 7
percent from a record high.
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, posted $186 million in outflows after attracting
$418 million in new cash the prior week. 
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
                      11/5/14   10/29    10/22    10/15     10/8
 Total equity            -302   2,342    6,046   -5,793    1,077
    Domestic           -1,728   1,120    4,694   -5,019     -526
    World               1,426   1,222    1,352     -774    1,604
 Hybrid*                 -186     418     -572   -1,175      -40
 Total bond             5,449     -95   -4,830   -4,529   -3,707
    Taxable             5,050    -320   -4,959   -5,150   -4,601
    Municipal             399     225      129      621      895
 Total                  4,961   2,666      643  -11,496   -2,669
 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.

 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and
Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.