U.S.-based stock funds post $3 bln outflows in latest week -ICI
November 26, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-based stock funds post $3 bln outflows in latest week -ICI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled over $3 billion out of stock funds in the week
ended Nov. 19 on global growth concerns, data from the
Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. 
    The outflows were the biggest in five weeks and came after
inflows of $1.5 billion the prior week, data from ICI, a U.S.
mutual fund trade organization, showed. Investors withdrew $3.6
billion from U.S.-focused stock funds, while funds that mainly
hold international stocks attracted a modest $597 million. 
    Safer bond funds attracted $2.2 billion in new cash, marking
their third straight week of new demand but down from the prior
two weeks' inflows. 
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted just $90 million in new cash. Those
inflows were down from $963 million in inflows the prior week,
which were the most since early September. 
    "People in the U.S. are concerned that the lack of growth
elsewhere could affect U.S. growth," said Wayne Lin, portfolio
manager at QS Investors in New York. He cited weak economic data
out of China and the euro zone over the period.
    Lin also said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
announcement on Nov. 18 of a delay in a planned rise in the
nation's sales tax was a sign that his economic policy may not
be working. Data over the reporting period showed Japan's
economy slipped into a recession in the third quarter.
    The benchmark S&P 500 stock index rose a modest 0.5
percent over the reporting period. The benchmark Barclays U.S.
Aggregate Bond Index was slightly lower over the period. 
    The following data shows estimated ICI fund flows for the
past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
                      11/19/14   11/12    11/5   10/29    10/22
 Total equity           -3,024   1,455     -97   2,355    6,047
    Domestic            -3,622      60  -1,699   1,132    4,696
    World                  597   1,394   1,602   1,223    1,352
 Hybrid*                    90     963    -176     418     -572
 Total bond              2,191   3,713   5,619     -96   -4,829
    Taxable              1,420   2,820   5,091    -320   -4,958
    Municipal              771     893     529     225      129
 Total                    -743   6,130   5,346   2,678      646
 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities. 

 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

