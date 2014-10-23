U.S.-based stock funds post $8.2 bln outflows over week-Lipper

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds withdrew a net $8.2 billion from stock funds in the week ended Oct. 22, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

But the net outflows came entirely from exchange-traded funds, which saw $9.23 billion withdrawn. In contrast, stock mutual funds attracted $1.05 billion in net new cash over the course of the week.

Stock mutual funds are commonly purchased by retail investors, while exchange-traded funds are thought to represent the behavior of institutional investors. Taxable bond funds posted net inflows of $6.2 billion.

U.S.-based European stock funds posted net outflows of $958 million, coming after record outflows in the previous week. Loan participation funds saw net outflows of $1.7 billion, their largest such outflows since August 2011.

Loan participation funds include short-term loans to companies that are typically not investment grade. The loan holders commonly have first claim on a company’s assets in the event of bankruptcy. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez, editing by G Crosse)