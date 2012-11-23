Investors shun risk as 'fiscal cliff' talks continue -Lipper

By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S.-based stock funds suffered the most outflows since late July as U.S. lawmakers inched ahead in talks to avert the "fiscal cliff" of tax hikes and spending cuts set to occur in January, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Friday. Stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds had net outflows of $7.26 billion in the week ended Nov. 21, the most since the week ended July 25, and more than doubling the prior week's outflows as investors fled risk. Stock ETFs accounted for $4.37 billion of the outflows, the most since late October, while stock mutual fund investors redeemed $2.89 billion, the most since early August. Among ETFs, investors pulled $2.89 billion out of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF fund . "Investors may just feel comfortable sitting on the sidelines at this point until they're certain that a deal will be made," said Lipper analyst Matthew Lemieux with regard to the avoidance of stock funds as U.S. President Barack Obama and Congress negotiate to avert the 'fiscal cliff.' Bond funds enjoyed modest demand and pulled in $670.57 million, up from $287.3 million the previous week. Investors favored bond ETFs over mutual funds and gave $201.11 million to ETFs, reversing outflows of $789 million the previous week. Bond mutual funds attracted just $469.46 million in inflows, less than half the $1.08 billion they took in during the prior week. ETFs are generally believed to represent the investment behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are thought to represent the retail investor. The benchmark S&P 500 stock index rose 2.62 percent over the reporting period despite data showing that the euro zone entered a recession in the third quarter and uncertainty over how U.S. lawmakers would address the looming budget crisis. After Lipper tabulated results, markets rose sharply this week with the Dow Jones Industrials Average ending over 13,000, especially in light holiday trading. Investors also shunned risk by taking $1.13 billion out of high-yield corporate bond funds, a slight improvement from outflows of $1.31 billion the previous week, which was the most funds withdrawn since early June. Higher-quality, investment-grade, corporate bond funds pulled in $1.11 billion, down slightly from inflows of $1.16 billion the previous week. Despite taking a risk-off approach, investors are still looking to "scrape for a little bit of yield" in the investment-grade debt funds, said Lemieux. Safe-haven U.S. Treasury funds, meanwhile, attracted $407.7 million in new cash, up slightly from inflows of $373.73 million the previous week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell to 1.581 percent last Friday. Money-market funds, which yield very little, but are often used for parking cash, had large inflows of $20.52 billion after outflows of $5.5 billion the previous week. Investors also gave $1.82 billion to municipal bond funds, the second highest on a record spanning nearly 21 years and just slightly below the record of $1.85 billion in September 2009. Investors continue to see municipal bond funds as a way to avoid potential increases in investment income tax rates, Lemieux said. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets ($Bil) Count ($Bil) Assets All Equity Funds -7.257 -0.26 2,798.154 9,995 Domestic Equities -8.197 -0.40 2,100.854 7,414 Non-Domestic Equities 0.940 0.14 697.300 2,581 All Taxable Bond Funds 0.671 0.05 1,488.820 4,653 All Money Market Funds 20.518 0.89 2,316.107 1,391 All Municipal Bond 1.822 0.57 322.685 1,339 Funds