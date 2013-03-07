FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based stock funds report $5.67 bln inflow in latest week-Lipper
#Market News
March 7, 2013 / 9:52 PM / 5 years ago

U.S.-based stock funds report $5.67 bln inflow in latest week-Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - Investors poured $5.67 billion in new cash into U.S.-based stock funds in the latest week, the largest in four weeks, as the Dow Jones industrial average surged to a record high, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Among the total inflows into stock funds, exchange-traded funds captured $2.5 billion of the total demand in the week ended March 6, while stock mutual funds took in $3.17 billion.

Demand for taxable bond funds, meanwhile, soared with inflows of $5.26 billion over the weekly reporting period, the most since early November.

