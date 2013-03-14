FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US-based stock funds gain $11.26 bln as Dow hits record highs-Lipper
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2013 / 9:16 PM / 5 years ago

US-based stock funds gain $11.26 bln as Dow hits record highs-Lipper

Sam Forgione

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $11.26 billion in new cash into stock funds in the latest week, the most since late January, as the Dow Jones industrial average extended its streak of record highs, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Among the total inflows into stock funds, $8.72 billion went into funds that hold U.S. stocks in the week ended March 13. Investors also jumped into exchange-traded funds that hold U.S. stocks and put $7.32 billion into the funds over the period.

The inflows into domestic-focused stock funds are the most since the first week of the year, while the domestic-focused stock ETF inflows are the most since mid-September of 2012.

The ETF moves showed investors making opportunistic bets on U.S. stock market indexes as the Dow hit record highs over the week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.