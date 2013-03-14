US-based stock funds gain $11.26 bln as Dow hits record highs-Lipper

NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $11.26 billion in new cash into stock funds in the latest week, the most since late January, as the Dow Jones industrial average extended its streak of record highs, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Among the total inflows into stock funds, $8.72 billion went into funds that hold U.S. stocks in the week ended March 13. Investors also jumped into exchange-traded funds that hold U.S. stocks and put $7.32 billion into the funds over the period.

The inflows into domestic-focused stock funds are the most since the first week of the year, while the domestic-focused stock ETF inflows are the most since mid-September of 2012.

The ETF moves showed investors making opportunistic bets on U.S. stock market indexes as the Dow hit record highs over the week.