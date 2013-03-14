FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-US-based stock funds gain $11.26 bln as Dow run continues- Lipper
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2013 / 11:11 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-US-based stock funds gain $11.26 bln as Dow run continues- Lipper

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds
poured $11.26 billion in new cash into stock funds in the latest
week, the most since late January, as the Dow Jones industrial
average extended its streak of record highs, data from Thomson
Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. 
    Investors heavily favored the U.S. and gave $8.72 billion to
mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that hold U.S. stocks in
the week ended March 13, the most since the first week of the
year. 
    The latest inflows into funds that hold U.S. stocks more
than doubled the previous week's cash gains of $4.05 billion,
when the Dow first touched record highs on March 5 and 6th. The
total inflows into stock funds also far exceeded the prior
week's inflows of $5.67 billion.
    The Dow hit record closing highs on every day of the weekly
reporting period. The nine-day winning streak marked the longest
consecutive run since November 1996.
    The benchmark S&P 500 also rallied, and was 1 percent
away from an all-time intraday high set in 2007 on March 13.
    "People are betting that the record will be breached by the
S&P 500," said Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper. 
    Demand for exchange-traded funds that hold U.S. stocks
dominated the inflows. Investors bet $7.32 billion on the funds,
the most since mid-September of 2012.
    The inflows also far surpassed the prior week's cash gains
of $3.3 billion. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust raked in
$3.9 billion over the latest week.
    The opportunistic moves into ETFs showed investors
capitalizing on the stock market rallies. The S&P 500 was up 1.4
percent over the entire week, while the Dow rose 1.7 percent.
    The new money into ETFs overshadowed inflows of $1.4 billion
into mutual funds that hold U.S. stocks. Those were still the
highest inflows since the last week of January, however, when
they pulled in $2.9 billion. 
    ETFs are generally believed to represent the investment
behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are
thought to represent the retail investor.
    Funds that hold stocks outside the U.S. captured $2.54
billion in inflows over the week, the most in three weeks.
Mutual funds that hold the stocks pulled in $1.57 billion, while
the ETFs gained $966.3 million.
    Positive signs of strength in the economy and the Federal
Reserve's easy monetary policy have advanced the rally in
stocks. U.S. Labor Department Data showing greater-than-expected
jobs growth last month and a drop in the unemployment rate to a
four-year low of 7.7 percent.
    The markets received another push after the U.S. government
reported at the end of the week that retail sales grew 1.1
percent in February, the biggest rise since September.
    Bond funds had their weakest turnout this year as investors
committed just $1.23 billion. That is the least amount of
inflows since the funds suffered outflows of $331.2 million over
the week ended January 2.
    Bond mutual funds took in $1.81 billion in new cash, while
bond ETFs suffered outflows of $579.12 million. Those marked the
largest redemptions in five weeks. 
    Investors soured on high-yield "junk" bond funds and
redeemed $418.1 million. That marked a loss in favor for the
bonds after the funds reaped $820 million in inflows the
previous week. 
    Investors are taking profits from high-yield as they bet on
equities rising higher, said Roseen of Lipper.
    Instead, investors sought higher-quality in investment-grade
corporate bond funds, to which they committed $2.13 billion.
That amount marked the highest inflows into the funds since the
first week of the year. 
    As investors crowded into U.S. stock ETFs over the week,
money market funds suffered outflows of $2.4 billion. Those
outflows were, however, much less than the prior week's outflows
of $12.9 billion. 
    Corporate loan funds, which offer "floating" rates that are
protected against rising interest rates, reaped $1.2 billion in
inflows over the week. That amount exceeded the prior week's
inflows of $1.06 billion.
    The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
     
 Sector               Flow Chg  %       Assets ($Bil)  Count
                      ($Bil)    Assets                 
 All Equity Funds     11.257    0.36    3,122.623      10,133
 Domestic Equities    8.721     0.38    2,340.334      7,509
 Non-Domestic         2.536     0.33    782.289        2,624
 Equities                                              
 All Taxable Bond     1.229     0.08    1,570.735      4,878
 Funds                                                 
 All Money Market     -2.399    -0.10   2,362.900      1,367
 Funds                                                 
 All Municipal Bond   -0.113    -0.03   324.121        1,357
 Funds

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.