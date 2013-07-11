FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-based stock funds gain $11.84 bln, most since January-Lipper
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2013 / 9:06 PM / in 4 years

U.S.-based stock funds gain $11.84 bln, most since January-Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based stock funds poured in $11.84 billion in the latest week, the most since late January, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Funds that hold taxable bonds, meanwhile, suffered outflows of $236.9 million in the week ended July 10 after gaining $3.32 billion in new cash the previous week. Investors pulled $250.3 million out of funds that hold inflation-protected bonds, marking the 13th consecutive week of withdrawals from the funds.

Investors also pulled $998.8 million from commodities and precious metals funds, up from withdrawals of $92.6 million the prior week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.