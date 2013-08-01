FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based taxable bond funds suffer first outflows in 3 weeks -Lipper
#Market News
August 1, 2013 / 9:16 PM / 4 years ago

U.S.-based taxable bond funds suffer first outflows in 3 weeks -Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Investors in funds based in the United States pulled $954.9 million out of taxable bond funds in the week ended Wednesday while continuing to put cash in stock funds, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The outflows from taxable bond funds in the week ended July 31 reversed inflows of about $8.3 billion over the previous two weeks. Investors gave $6.61 billion in new cash to stock funds, meanwhile, marking their fifth straight week of inflows.

Funds that hold Japanese stocks, however, saw outflows of $336.4 million in the latest week, marking the first outflow in five weeks.

