U.S.-based stock funds attract $11.8 billion in latest week - Lipper

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Investors in funds based in the United States poured $11.8 billion into stock funds in the latest week, marking the third straight week of big inflows into the funds, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Money market funds, meanwhile, attracted $7.7 billion in new cash in the week ended Oct. 30, down from massive inflows of $43.8 billion in the previous week.

Funds that hold emerging market stocks attracted $1.2 billion in new cash over the weekly period, marking their biggest inflows in five weeks.

Taxable bond funds reaped $1.3 billion in inflows, down from the previous week’s inflows of $3.1 billion. Commodities and precious metals funds, meanwhile, had outflows of $296 million, marking the fifth straight week of withdrawals from the funds. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jan Paschal)