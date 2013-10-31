FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-based stock funds attract $11.8 billion in latest week - Lipper
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 31, 2013 / 9:51 PM / 4 years ago

U.S.-based stock funds attract $11.8 billion in latest week - Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Investors in funds based in the United States poured $11.8 billion into stock funds in the latest week, marking the third straight week of big inflows into the funds, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Money market funds, meanwhile, attracted $7.7 billion in new cash in the week ended Oct. 30, down from massive inflows of $43.8 billion in the previous week.

Funds that hold emerging market stocks attracted $1.2 billion in new cash over the weekly period, marking their biggest inflows in five weeks.

Taxable bond funds reaped $1.3 billion in inflows, down from the previous week’s inflows of $3.1 billion. Commodities and precious metals funds, meanwhile, had outflows of $296 million, marking the fifth straight week of withdrawals from the funds. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jan Paschal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.