U.S.-based stock funds post $1.8 bln outflow - Lipper

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $1.8 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Dec. 11, marking the first outflows from the funds in five weeks, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Investors pulled about $553 million out of emerging market stock funds in the week ended Wednesday. Taxable bond funds saw outflows of $689 million, marking their biggest outflows in eight weeks.

However, funds that hold investment-grade corporate bonds, attracted $1.7 billion in new cash, marking their biggest inflows in five weeks.

Low-risk money market funds attracted $2.8 billion over the reporting period, marking the fourth straight week of inflows into these funds.