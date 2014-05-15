FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
May 15, 2014 / 9:11 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-based stock funds attract $9.7 bln, most since March - Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $9.7 billion into stock funds in the week ended May 14, marking the biggest inflows into the funds since early March, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Stock exchange-traded funds attracted $7.9 billion of the net inflows, while stock mutual funds attracted $1.8 billion. Mutual funds are commonly purchased by retail investors, while ETFs are thought to represent the institutional investor.

Taxable bond funds attracted $4.4 billion in new money, marking their 10th straight week of inflows. Funds that specialize in emerging markets debt attracted $316 million in inflows, marking their first inflows in four weeks.

Floating-rate loan funds posted $259 milion in outflows after attracting $69 million in inflows the prior week. Low-risk money market funds posted $72 million in outflows after attracting $17.8 billion in inflows the prior week.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Bernard Orr

