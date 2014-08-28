U.S.-based stock funds attract $6.1 bln over week - Lipper

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $6.1 billion into stock funds in the week ended Aug. 27, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The inflows marked the third straight week of net inflows into the funds. Stock mutual funds attracted $415 million, while stock exchange-traded funds attracted $5.7 billion.

Taxable bond funds attracted $3 billion in net new cash, marking their third straight week of inflows. Riskier high-yield bond funds attracted $672 million, also marking their third week of inflows. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)