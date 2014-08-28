FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-based stock funds attract $6.1 bln over week - Lipper
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 28, 2014 / 9:10 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-based stock funds attract $6.1 bln over week - Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $6.1 billion into stock funds in the week ended Aug. 27, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The inflows marked the third straight week of net inflows into the funds. Stock mutual funds attracted $415 million, while stock exchange-traded funds attracted $5.7 billion.

Taxable bond funds attracted $3 billion in net new cash, marking their third straight week of inflows. Riskier high-yield bond funds attracted $672 million, also marking their third week of inflows. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.