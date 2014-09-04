U.S.-based stock funds attract $4.5 bln over week-Lipper

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $4.5 billion into stock funds in the week ended Sept. 3, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The inflows marked the fourth straight week of net inflows into the funds.

The new money came entirely into stock exchange-traded funds, which attracted $6.2 billion in net inflows. In contrast, stock mutual funds posted net outflows of $1.7 billion.

Taxable bond funds posted net outflows of $299 million, the first such outflows since early August. Riskier corporate high-yield bond funds posted net outflows of $198 million. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by David Gregorio)