FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-based stock funds attract $4.5 bln over week-Lipper
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 4, 2014 / 9:26 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-based stock funds attract $4.5 bln over week-Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $4.5 billion into stock funds in the week ended Sept. 3, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The inflows marked the fourth straight week of net inflows into the funds.

The new money came entirely into stock exchange-traded funds, which attracted $6.2 billion in net inflows. In contrast, stock mutual funds posted net outflows of $1.7 billion.

Taxable bond funds posted net outflows of $299 million, the first such outflows since early August. Riskier corporate high-yield bond funds posted net outflows of $198 million. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.