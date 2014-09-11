FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-based stock funds attract $982 mln over week-Lipper
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 11, 2014 / 8:51 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-based stock funds attract $982 mln over week-Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds added a net $982 million into stock funds in the week ended Sept. 10, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The inflows marked the fifth straight week of net inflows into the funds.

Stock mutual funds attracted $105 million of that money, with stock exchange-traded funds drawing in $877 million.

Taxable bond funds attracted net inflows of $611 million, after having posted net outflows of $299 million in the previous week.

Riskier corporate high-yield bond funds posted net outflows of $766 million. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.