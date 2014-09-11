FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S.-based stock funds attract $982 mln over week -Lipper
September 11, 2014 / 9:51 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S.-based stock funds attract $982 mln over week -Lipper

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds table, analyst comments and details, byline)
    By Luciana Lopez
    NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds
added a net $982 million into stock funds in the week ended
Sept. 10, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on
Thursday.
    It was the fifth straight week of net inflows into the
funds. Stock mutual funds attracted $105 million and stock
exchange-traded funds drew in $877 million. 
    Stock mutual funds are commonly purchased by retail
investors, while exchange-traded funds are thought to represent
the behavior of institutional investors.
    "There's a lot of slack in the flows data," said Jeff
Tjornehoj, head of Americas research at Lipper, noting that
investors were subdued in the week. 
    "Most fund investors are the 'set it and forget it' type.
These numbers are starting to suggest that they're folding up
the tent," Tjornehoj said.
    Institutional investors showed more appetite than retail
investors for stock funds, he pointed out.
    That has been a broader theme for the market rally, said
David Rosenberg, chief economist and strategist of Canadian
asset manager Gluskin Sheff.
    "When you take a look at this whole cycle, what's really
incredible is how little public participation there's been," he
said in an interview with Reuters before the figures were
released. 
    Taxable bond funds attracted net inflows of $611 million,
after having posted net outflows of $299 million in the previous
week.
    Riskier corporate high-yield bond funds posted net outflows
of $766 million.
    U.S.-based European equity funds attracted a net $448
million in new cash, suggesting investors are not particularly
concerned about a Scottish independence vote next week,
Tjornehoj said.
    U.S.-based emerging market equity funds added a net $792
million in new cash.
      
    
 Sector                    Flow Chg  % Assets  Assets     Count
                           ($Bil)              ($Bil)     
 All Equity Funds          0.982     0.02      4,245.476  10,938
 Domestic Equities         -0.800    -0.03     3,141.443  7,966
 Non-Domestic Equities     1.781     0.16      1,104.033  2,972
 All Taxable Bond Funds    0.611     0.03      1,825.850  5,573
 All Money Market Funds    5.312     0.23      2,306.412  1,304
 All Municipal Bond Funds  0.470     0.16      299.750    1,430
 
 (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
