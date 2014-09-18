FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based stock funds attract $6.7 bln over week - Lipper
September 18, 2014 / 9:06 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-based stock funds attract $6.7 bln over week - Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds added a net $6.7 billion into stock funds in the week ended Sept. 17, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The inflows marked the sixth straight week of net inflows into the funds.

Stock mutual funds attracted $646 million of that money, with stock exchange-traded funds drawing in $6.1 billion.

Taxable bond funds posted net outflows of $2.6 billion, the largest such outflows since early August.

Riskier corporate high-yield bond funds posted net outflows of $1.2 billion. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
