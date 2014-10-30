FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US-based stock funds attract $8.8 bln over week-Lipper
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 30, 2014 / 10:20 PM / 3 years ago

US-based stock funds attract $8.8 bln over week-Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds added a net $8.8 billion into stock funds in the week ended Oct. 29, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The inflows were the largest since the week ended Aug. 20.

However, the net inflows came entirely because of money added to stock exchange traded funds, which saw net inflows of $9.7 billion in the week.

In contrast, stock mutual funds saw net outflows of $947 million.

Taxable bond funds posted net inflows of $6.4 billion. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.