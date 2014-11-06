FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S.-based stock funds attract $15.4 bln net inflows this week -Lipper
November 6, 2014 / 11:30 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S.-based stock funds attract $15.4 bln net inflows this week -Lipper

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds analyst comment, table, byline)
    By Luciana Lopez
    NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds
added a net $15.4 billion to stock funds in the week ended Nov.
5, data from Thomson Reuters Lipper service showed on Thursday.
    The money was poured overwhelmingly into exchange-traded
funds, which reported net inflows of $15.086 billion. In
contrast, stock mutual funds took in only $323 million of net
new cash.
    Funds invested through ETFs are commonly thought to
represent institutional investors, with retail investors
commonly thought to be mutual fund buyers.
    The ETF inflows were "mostly due to institutional investors
hedging some of their short positions that they may have made,"
said Barry Fennell, a senior analyst with Lipper.
    After the Bank of Japan on Oct. 31 surprised markets with
more easing, investors around the world boosted equities.   
  
    That left those with short positions likely scrambling,
Fennell said, and other fast-moving institutional investors
buying to capitalize on gains in the short-term.
    Japanese equity funds also had significant inflows over the
week: $777.5 million, their largest net inflows since March. All
that new cash came from ETF investors, who poured another $779
million into the funds. 
    Retail investors, however, tend to behave very differently,
Fennell noted. Those investors pulled a net $1.4 million from
Japanese equity mutual funds.
    U.S.-based taxable bond funds took in $6.3 billion in new
money. Corporate high-yield bond funds added a net $2.4 billion.
    Money market funds took in $2.5 billion in net new cash. 
        
 Sector                    Flow Chg  % Assets  Assets     Count
                           ($Bil)              ($Bil)     
 All Equity Funds          15.408    0.37      4,227.818  11,025
 Domestic Equities         13.977    0.45      3,160.570  8,015
 Non-Domestic Equities     1.431     0.14      1,067.248  3,010
 All Taxable Bond Funds    6.300     0.34      1,881.787  5,630
 All Money Market Funds    2.525     0.11      2,331.011  1,302
 All Municipal Bond Funds  0.085     0.03      313.710    1,428
 

 (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Dan Grebler)

