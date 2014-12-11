FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based stock funds post $2.9 bln outflows in week-Lipper
December 11, 2014 / 9:57 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-based stock funds post $2.9 bln outflows in week-Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S.-based stock funds saw net outflows of $2.9 billion through the week ended Dec. 10, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

But, echoing a pattern seen for much of the year, the behavior of investors in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds diverged sharply.

Investors in mutual funds, thought to represent the behavior of retail investors, pulled a net $7.8 billion from stock funds in the seven-day period.

In contrast, investors in stock ETFs poured a net $4.9 billion into the funds over the same time.

U.S.-based taxable bond funds saw $1.5 billion in net outflows over the same period, ending a streak of inflows dating back to September. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish)

