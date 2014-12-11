FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 11, 2014 / 10:28 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S.-based stock funds post $2.9 bln outflows in week-Lipper

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds table, analyst comment, byline)
    By Luciana Lopez
    NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S.-based stock funds saw net
outflows of $2.9 billion through the week ended Dec. 10, data
from Thomson Reuters Lipper service showed on Thursday.
    But, echoing a pattern seen for much of the year, the
behavior of investors in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds
diverged sharply. 
    Investors in mutual funds, thought to represent the behavior
of retail investors, pulled a net $7.8 billion from stock funds
in the seven-day period.
    In contrast, investors in stock ETFs poured a net $4.9
billion into the funds over the same time. ETF investors are
thought to represent institutional investors.
    U.S.-based taxable bond funds saw $1.5 billion in net
outflows over the same period, ending a streak of inflows dating
back to September.
    "We've seen a continuation of some recent trends," said
Patrick Keon, a research analyst with Lipper, noting the stock
mutual fund outflows as well as the $10.5 billion of new cash
flowing to money market funds.  
    U.S.-based corporate high-yield bond funds posted net
outflows of $1.9 billion. 
    Commodities energy funds attracted $108 million in net new
cash, the 10th straight week of inflows. Energy sector equity
funds saw similar inflows, of about $100.6 million. 
    Energy sector companies have scrambled in recent weeks as
crude prices have plunged. On Thursday, the day after the Lipper
reporting period ended, U.S. crude fell below $60 a
barrel for the first time in five years.    
    Loan participation funds saw net outflows of $1 billion,
continuing an unbroken run of net withdrawals begun in mid-July.
   
    Loan participation funds include short-term loans to
companies that are typically not investment grade. The loan
holders commonly have first claim on a company's assets in the
event of bankruptcy.
    The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
 Sector                    Flow Chg  % Assets  Assets     Count
                           ($Bil)              ($Bil)     
 All Equity Funds          -2.916    -0.06     5,022.934  11,325
 Domestic Equities         -5.490    -0.15     3,633.549  8,150
 Non-Domestic Equities     2.575     0.18      1,389.385  3,175
 All Taxable Bond Funds    -1.451    -0.06     2,247.477  5,886
 All Money Market Funds    10.511    0.44      2,391.932  1,294
 All Municipal Bond Funds  0.695     0.21      337.770    1,470
 

 (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish)

