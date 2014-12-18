FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based emerging market stock funds see $831 mln outflows in week -Lipper
#Funds News
December 18, 2014 / 11:46 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-based emerging market stock funds see $831 mln outflows in week -Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $831 million out of emerging market stock funds through the week ended Dec. 17, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The outflows were the third straight week of net cash moving out of such funds.

Emerging market debt funds saw outflows of $128 million, also for a third straight week of outflows.

Russian assets plunged this week after a rate hike to 17 percent from 10.5 percent by the central bank failed to reassure investors about the country’s shaky economy.

Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Bernard Orr

