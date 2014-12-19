UPDATE 1-U.S.-based emerging market stock funds see $831 mln outflows in week -Lipper

(Adds table, background, data on other kinds of funds) By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $831 million out of emerging market stock funds through the week ended Dec. 17, the third straight week of ouflows, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. Emerging market debt funds saw outflows of $128 million, also a third straight week of outflows. Russian assets plunged this week after a rate hike to 17 percent from 10.5 percent by the central bank failed to reassure investors about the country's shaky economy. In addition, the same collapse in oil prices that has pressured Russia has also affected other emerging markets. "I'm sure investors are spooked by low oil prices and how much that influences the economies of emerging markets," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Lipper Americas Research. The rouble and U.S.-listed exchanged-traded funds tied to Russia tumbled sharply before recovering some lost ground later in the week. But efforts by President Vladimir Putin to reassure markets failed to assuage fears about a darkened outlook for a key emerging market. U.S.-based stock funds saw outflows of $17.9 billion. Of that, $13.3 billion came out of stock mutual funds and $4.6 billion from stock exchange-traded funds. Mutual funds are thought to represent the behavior of retail investors, with ETFs standing in for institutional investors. Taxable bond funds saw outflows of $2.7 billion, and money market funds saw outflows of $6.9 billion. Some funds could be moving out of riskier assets as the end of 2014 approaches, "changing their portfolios so when a snapshot's taken at the end of the year they don't seem as vulnerable," Tjornehoj said. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count ($Bil) ($Bil) All Equity Funds -17.881 -0.39 4,568.535 10,847 Domestic Equities -14.820 -0.43 3,425.127 7,860 Non-Domestic Equities -3.061 -0.26 1,143.408 2,987 All Taxable Bond Funds -2.731 -0.13 2,128.263 5,739 All Money Market Funds -6.873 -0.29 2,382.985 1,284 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.611 0.18 336.679 1,452 (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Bernard Orr)