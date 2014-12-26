FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based stock funds attract record $36.5 bln inflows in week -Lipper
#Funds News
December 26, 2014 / 10:40 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-based stock funds attract record $36.5 bln inflows in week -Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $36.5 billion into stock funds in the week ended Dec. 24, marking the biggest inflows on record, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Friday.

Stock mutual funds attracted $12.8 billion, while stock exchange-traded funds attracted $23.7 billion. Energy-sector stock funds attracted $1.5 billion, their biggest inflows since Sept. 2008, while Japanese stock funds posted $1.5 billion in outflows, their biggest on record.

Taxable bond funds attracted $6.1 billion in new cash, their biggest inflows in seven weeks. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
