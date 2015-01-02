FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based taxable bond funds post $5.9 bln outflows in week - Lipper
January 2, 2015 / 10:40 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-based taxable bond funds post $5.9 bln outflows in week - Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $5.9 billion out of taxable bond funds in the week ended Dec. 31, marking their biggest outflows since June 2013, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Friday.

The outflows reversed inflows of $6.1 billion the prior week. Investment-grade corporate bond funds posted $1.2 billion in outflows, their biggest since late Oct. 2013. Funds that specialize in U.S. Treasuries posted $2.3 billion in outflows, their biggest since September.

Stock funds attracted $1.8 billion in inflows after record $36.5 billion inflows the prior week. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by David Gregorio)

