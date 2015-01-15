FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based stock funds post $4.1 bln outflows in week -Lipper
January 15, 2015 / 10:10 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-based stock funds post $4.1 bln outflows in week -Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $4.1 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Jan. 14, the second straight week of net outflows, data from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Exchange-traded funds, thought to represent the behavior of institutional investors, saw net outflows of $3.64 billion. Investors in mutual funds, thought to be largely retail investors, pulled out $422 million.

In contrast, taxable bond funds saw net inflows of $4.3 billion, their second straight week of net new cash. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Bernard Orr)

