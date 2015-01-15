UPDATE 1-U.S.-based stock funds post $4.1 bln outflows in week -Lipper

(Adds analyst comments, table, byline) NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $4.1 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Jan. 14, the second straight week of net outflows, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. Exchange-traded funds, thought to represent the behavior of institutional investors, saw net outflows of $3.64 billion. Investors in mutual funds, thought to be largely retail investors, pulled out $422 million. In contrast, taxable bond funds saw net inflows of $4.3 billion, their second straight week of net new cash. "I was a little surprised to see that people flocked toward bond funds," said Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper. "People really are putting money to work in 10-year Treasuries (at a yield of) less than 2 percent," he said, adding that investors seem worried about sluggish global economies and upcoming snap elections in Greece. The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury fell to 1.835 percent late on Jan. 14. Nevertheless, that remains above yields in other developed markets, such as Germany at 0.431 percent and Japan at 0.256 percent on the same day. Nevertheless, the two classes of investors favored different kinds of bond funds. Mutual fund investors particularly poured money into corporate investment-grade bond funds, adding $1.625 billion in net new cash. Institutional investors withdrew $132.7 million from those same funds. Instead, ETF investors put $572 million in net new money into corporate high-yield bond funds and $675.2 million into government Treasury bond funds. Money market funds saw net outflows of $8.3 billion. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count ($Bil) ($Bil) All Equity Funds -4.062 -0.08 4,948.656 11,401 Domestic Equities -3.469 -0.10 3,614.830 8,208 Non-Domestic Equities -0.592 -0.04 1,333.826 3,193 All Taxable Bond Funds 4.305 0.19 2,253.852 5,938 All Money Market Funds -8.292 -0.35 2,390.369 1,277 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.689 0.20 344.688 1,467 (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Bernard Orr)