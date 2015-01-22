FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S.-based stock funds post $5.9 bln outflows in week-Lipper
#Financial Services and Real Estate
January 22, 2015 / 10:56 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S.-based stock funds post $5.9 bln outflows in week-Lipper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds analyst comment, context, byline, table)
    By Luciana Lopez
    NEW YORK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds
pulled $5.9 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Jan.
21, shying away from riskier assets and instead pouring money
into gold, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on
Thursday.
    Exchange-traded funds, thought to represent the behavior of
institutional investors, saw net outflows of $4.9 billion from
stock funds. Investors in mutual funds, thought to be largely
retail investors, pulled $995 million from stock funds.
    In contrast, investors put money to work in commodities
precious metals funds, adding a net $1.39 billion, the largest
such inflows since August 2012. The SPDR Gold Shares ETF 
saw net inflows of $1.37 billion for the week, its largest such
inflows since August 2011.   
    "It might be a bet there that we've seen the bottom on
commodities," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Lipper Americas
Research.
    Taxable bond funds saw net inflows of $2.3 billion, their
third straight week of net new cash. Money market funds saw
outflows of $7.9 billion.   
    The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
    
 Sector                    Flow Chg  % Assets  Assets     Count
                           ($Bil)              ($Bil)     
 All Equity Funds          -5.930    -0.12     5,042.895  11,440
 Domestic Equities         -4.166    -0.11     3,667.058  8,229
 Non-Domestic Equities     -1.764    -0.13     1,375.837  3,211
 All Taxable Bond Funds    2.333     0.10      2,269.675  5,940
 All Money Market Funds    -7.892    -0.33     2,382.613  1,274
 All Municipal Bond Funds  0.771     0.22      345.555    1,468
 
 (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
